Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $388.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

