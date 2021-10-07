Gary Bullard Acquires 30,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard bought 30,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

Shares of AFC stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 32.85 and a quick ratio of 32.17. The company has a market cap of £323.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.45. AFC Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

