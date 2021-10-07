Gary Bullard Acquires 30,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard bought 30,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 10th, Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

Shares of AFC stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 32.85 and a quick ratio of 32.17. The company has a market cap of £323.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.45. AFC Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

