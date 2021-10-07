China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

NYSE:LFC opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 37.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 652.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.