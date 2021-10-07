Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $5.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CICOY opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.83. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

