Piper Sandler Comments on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 106,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.