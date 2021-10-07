CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

