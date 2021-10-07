Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to Hold

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at about $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 994,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 856,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

