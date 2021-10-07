Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

