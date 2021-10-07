Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of GH opened at $106.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.08. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $63,567,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

