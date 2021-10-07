Reviewing Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Interlink Electronics and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Corsair Gaming 0 3 6 0 2.67

Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 63.42%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Corsair Gaming 7.63% 40.73% 14.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Corsair Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 5.12 $1.26 million N/A N/A Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.40 $103.22 million $1.55 16.36

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Interlink Electronics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

