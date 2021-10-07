Analyzing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Meggitt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Meggitt N/A N/A N/A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meggitt has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Meggitt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,446.43 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Meggitt $2.16 billion 3.65 -$403.43 million $0.42 48.10

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meggitt.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Meggitt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Meggitt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Meggitt beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment produces wheels, brakes, and brake control systems for in-service aircraft. The Meggitt Control Systems segment provides fire protection equipment to engines and airframes. The Meggitt Polymers and Composites segment supplies bladder fuel tanks, complex composites and seals packages for a range of civil and defence platforms. The Meggitt Sensing Systems segment offers engineered sensors to measure a variety of parameters such as vibration, temperature, speed, pressure, fluid level and flow as well as power storage, conversion and distribution systems, and avionics suites for aerospace applications. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom.

