II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $56.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.59.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $54.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in II-VI by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

