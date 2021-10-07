Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €14.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.65 ($11.35) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.39.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

