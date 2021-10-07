Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €14.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.65 ($11.35) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.39.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

