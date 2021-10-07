Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives Hold Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.