adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $152.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.53.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

