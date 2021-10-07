adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.
Shares of adidas stock opened at $152.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
