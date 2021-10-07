Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,247 put options on the company. This is an increase of 688% compared to the typical volume of 539 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Meredith during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 16.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Meredith has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $58.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.