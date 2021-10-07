KeyCorp Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Sunday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

