Piper Sandler Comments on Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after buying an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

