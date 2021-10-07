Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Blue Apron Call Options (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 17,273 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,672 call options.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -3.74. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Blue Apron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

