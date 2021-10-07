Analysts Offer Predictions for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.9% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 14,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.