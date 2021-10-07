Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €54.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.74 ($64.40).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €55.12 ($64.85) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52 week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

