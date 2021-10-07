Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €56.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.