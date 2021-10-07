Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €225.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €202.83 ($238.63).

Shares of RI stock opened at €195.20 ($229.65) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €178.91.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

