Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €1.50 ($1.76) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 63.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AF. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.35 ($3.94).

Shares of AF stock opened at €4.11 ($4.84) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.40.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

