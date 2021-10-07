Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€6.80” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

