Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $323.50 to $310.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as low as $323.97 and last traded at $325.87, with a volume of 2477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $308.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $280.00 to $323.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.84.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.47 and its 200 day moving average is $309.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.