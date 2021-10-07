Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $73.95, but opened at $70.90. Itron shares last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 4,434 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -131.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

