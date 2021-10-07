TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TPI Composites traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 404503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

TPIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23,415.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

