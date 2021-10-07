LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LifeMD in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $5,216,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,860,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LifeMD news, Director Happy David Walters bought 41,697 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Deutsch bought 4,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,169 shares in the company, valued at $863,535.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.