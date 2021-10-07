The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

NYSE BK opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

