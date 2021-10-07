Southwest Airlines Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.24 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

