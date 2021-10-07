Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 6,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 326,686 shares.The stock last traded at $49.12 and had previously closed at $48.99.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -30.86%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

