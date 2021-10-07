The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153,000 ($199,895.48).
The Character Group stock opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 641.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 614.93. The Character Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The company has a market capitalization of £109.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.68.
The Character Group Company Profile
