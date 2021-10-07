The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153,000 ($199,895.48).

The Character Group stock opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 641.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 614.93. The Character Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The company has a market capitalization of £109.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.68.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

