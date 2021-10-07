The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $9.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $9.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Shares of GS opened at $388.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

