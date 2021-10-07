Rockley Photonics (RKLY) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rockley Photonics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 178.25 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.63

Rockley Photonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2166 8616 15975 655 2.55

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockley Photonics rivals beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

