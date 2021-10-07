Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
