Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

