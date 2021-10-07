Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Trading Down 6.5%

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Countryside Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

