Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Stock Price Down 1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. 21,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a market cap of $352.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

