IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

IMCC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 96,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,441. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $220.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $25,589,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 16.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

