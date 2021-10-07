Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Down 0.1%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97. 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 5.07% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.