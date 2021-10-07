Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.13. 803,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,091. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.92 and a 200-day moving average of $362.57. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.