Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.13. 803,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,091. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.92 and a 200-day moving average of $362.57. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

