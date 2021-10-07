Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.22. The stock had a trading volume of 743,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.