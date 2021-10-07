Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

TKHVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

