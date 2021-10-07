GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Up 1.6%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 62,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 148,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.