China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 453,700 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,381 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 39,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,737. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.