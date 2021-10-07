Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BancFirst by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,251. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.