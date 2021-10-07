Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Down 1.9%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €414.00 ($487.06) and last traded at €416.00 ($489.41). Approximately 54 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €424.00 ($498.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €420.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €412.49. The company has a market cap of $671.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13.

About Lotto24 (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

