CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Up 0.5%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.22 ($14.38) and last traded at €12.14 ($14.28). 67,401 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.08 ($14.21).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CropEnergies Company Profile (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

