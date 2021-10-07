DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DHB Capital stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,511. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67. DHB Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,006,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

