Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Declines By 21.8%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $15,870,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $12,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $10,288,000.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPARU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,604. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.